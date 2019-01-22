Eli Manning's agent thinks QB is back with Giants in '19

Eli Manning's future remains the biggest question for the New York Giants in 2019. If Big Blue wants their veteran quarterback to return for a 16th season, they have yet to communicate it definitively to agent Tom Condon.

Manning's agent, who rarely speaks on the record, told reporters Monday at the Senior Bowl that he hasn't talked with the Giants about the quarterback's future yet. Asked if he thinks Manning will be in New York in 2019, Condon responded:

"Shoot, yeah, I think so."

One of the most powerful agents in football, Condon said he has no idea what the Giants plans are under center, and noted that it's still too early in the process for those discussions.

"I think he'd love to come back," Condon said, via the New York Post. "Guys love to play their whole careers with one team, if they have a good experience with that team."

The question is whether Big Blue wants the 38-year-old back for another season or will part ties with the two-time Super Bowl MVP, possibly in favor of a highly selected rookie. GM Dave Gettleman was evasive when asked about Manning's future in his post-season press conference.

If the Giants bring Manning back, it could come with a pay cut. The veteran is set to count $23.2 million on the salary cap in the final year of his contract. New York could save $17 million by cutting him. The team could also attempt to work out a pay cut, or perhaps a short extension that would lower the cap number. As of mid-January, however, it appears Big Blue has yet to talk to the QB's agent about any of the possibilities.