Patriots outlast Chiefs in OT to reach Super Bowl LIII

Rex Burkhead plunged into the end zone from two yards out to put the finishing touch on Tom Brady's surgical opening drive in overtime, propelling the Patriots to their NFL-record eleventh Super Bowl appearance. Bill Belichick will lead his team to a rematch of the Super Bowl XXXVI victory over the Rams that jumpstarted the Patriots' 21st century dynasty.

Here's what we learned in New England's labyrinthine 37-31 victory over the Chiefs, which featured four fourth-quarter lead changes and a two-minute-drill touchdown followed by a game-tying, 30-second field-goal drive that ensured both conference championship tilts would reach an extra frame for the first time in NFL history:

1. Tom vs. Time has become the most lopsided rivalry in football, with the greatest of all time once again stiff-arming the inexorable march toward retirement. Although Hall of Fame quarterbacks Bobby Layne and Johnny Unitas invented the two-minute drill in the 1950s, Brady has spent the bulk of his career perfecting the clock cheat code and slowing the sands of the hourglass. After directing a six-play, 65-yard drive to take a momentary lead with 39 seconds remaining in regulation, Brady channeled the platonic ideal of the athletic "zone" in overtime, using impeccable ball placement and timing to climb out of three separate third-and-10 pitfalls on the game-winning drive.

Already the most decorated hero in football's pantheon, Brady continues to increase his insurmountable lead over fellow quarterback legends. His latest exploits leave him with 28 more touchdowns, 3,578 more yards, 13 more victories and four more Super Bowl appearances than any other signal-caller in postseason history.

2. Echoing his Week 6 performance that featured four second-half touchdowns in a see-saw shootout with Brady, MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes overcame a sluggish start to lead another quartet of expeditions to the end zone after halftime. Matching Brady's late-game magic, Mahomes took control with 32 seconds remaining, showcasing his game-breaking ability with downfield strikes of 21 and 27 yards to set up Harrison Butker's 39-yard field goal and force a fifth quarter. Due to the peculiarities of the NFL's overtime rules, Mahomes was left high-and-dry on the sidelines as Brady marched down the field for the winning score.

Around The NFL will have more on this game shortly.