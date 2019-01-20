Chloe X Halle to sing 'America The Beautiful' at Super Bowl

The NFL announced Sunday Grammy-nominated R&B group Chloe X Halle will perform America The Beautiful at Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

The sister-duo join a list of famous names who have performed America The Beautiful at the Super Bowl. Vicki Carr, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Queen Latifah, Lea Michele, Jennifer Hudson and Leslie Odom, Jr. have performed the song in the past.

Earlier this week it was announced seven-time Grammy award-winner Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem.