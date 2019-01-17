Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIII

Seven-time Grammy Award-winner and "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LIII pregame festivities at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, February 3, the NFL and CBS announced today. The performance will be televised live on CBS prior to kickoff.

"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," said Gladys Knight, "the NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."

Gladys Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. Knight has recorded two No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles ("Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For"), eleven No. 1 R&B singles, and six No. 1 R&B albums. She has won seven Grammy Awards and is an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with The Pips. Fall of 2015 marked the release of Knight's first mainstream dance record, "Just A Little" in nearly twenty years. The song serves as lead single from her twelfth studio album that she is currently on. The year of 2011 was a year of much recognition as Knight was both honoring and being honored, first at a Michael Jackson tribute concert, and then at the 2011 Soul Train Awards.

Gladys Knight joins the ranks of many great performers who have sang the Super Bowl National Anthem including: Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Mariah Carey, Cher, Natalie Cole, Harry Connick, Jr., Neil Diamond, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Faith Hill, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Wynton Marsalis, Idina Menzel, Aaron Neville, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Diana Ross, Luther Vandross, Vanessa Williams, and many more.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), performer and deaf activist Aaron Loggins will sign in American Sign Language both the National Anthem and "America The Beautiful."