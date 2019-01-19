Cardinals hiring Clements as passing game coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals have settled on an offensive coordinator: No one.

Arizona is hiring Tom Clements as its passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday.

There is not expected to be an offensive coordinator, as far as a title is concerned, in Arizona.

Arizona had been looking for an offensive coordinator as recently as Friday when it interviewed former Browns coach Hue Jackson for the job.

Clements rounds out a Cardinals staff that, since Kingsbury's hire 11 days ago, has added defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, running backs coach James Saxon, defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson and offensive line coach Sean Kugler.

Clements has been out of the league since 2016 when he parted ways with Mike McCarthy's Green Bay Packers. Clements moved from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator to assistant head coach in Green Bay over the course of an 11-year period from 2006 to 2016. His tenure coincided with the end of Brett Favre and the rise of Aaron Rodgers.

In Arizona, Clements' primary responsibility will be overseeing the growth of rising sophomore Josh Rosen and jump-starting an aerial attack that ranked dead last in the league in total yardage and yards per attempt.