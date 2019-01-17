Chiefs' Andy Reid not concerned about rusty Eric Berry

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, arguably the most-closely watched day-to-day player in the league, appears on track to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

Berry, whose heel injury prevented him from playing in the Chiefs' win over the Colts in the Divisional Round, is expected to practice Thursday after putting in a full session Wednesday.

And even better, the Chiefs like what they've seen out the star safety.

"He looked good out there," head coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday when asked if he was concerned about any lingering rust. "I see him out there looking like Eric Berry."

Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi said he expects Eric Berry (heel) to play Sunday. And added, when Eric is on the field itâs a completely different defense. Not the first player Iâve heard that second part from. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 17, 2019

The Chiefs signaled their confidence in Berry's potential availability when they waived veteran safety Ron Parker earlier in the week. Parker re-signed with the Chiefs in early September to bolster depth while Berry dealt with the heel injury, and appeared in 15 games with 14 starts for the Chiefs in 2018.

Getting Berry on the field against the Patriots goes beyond his play-making skills. As one of the clear defensive leaders, especially on the back end of coverage, Berry assumes a large role in communicating with teammates how and where to line up, attributes that will be needed against Tom Brady and Co. at Arrowhead Stadium.

Friday's injury report will provide a good indication whether Berry plays Sunday, but so far, so good.