Lamar Jackson wants to be the Tom Brady of Baltimore

HBO's "Inside the NFL" sent Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis to Baltimore in late December to spend time with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

As the Baltimore Sun points out, the segment was taped before the Ravens were knocked out of the postseason and the full episode aired Tuesday night. "Inside the NFL" teased the segment Monday night on Twitter with a video clip, which showed Lewis and Jackson discussing the signal-caller's speed, decision-making when lining up under center, teammate support and what it means to play in Baltimore.

Jackson tells Lewis, who spent his entire career in a Ravens' uniform, that he has no ceiling and has lofty goals on what he'd like to accomplish for the city and community.

"I already said it when I got drafted: I wanted to bring a Super Bowl to Baltimore," Jackson said. "So, I'm going to try to bring as much as I can. ... I want to bring the Super Bowl here. I want to be the [Tom] Brady [of Baltimore]. I want to be the Brady, bring multiple, if I could."

Lewis, of course, helped the Ravens secure two championships, a fact Jackson indicated he was well aware of after Lewis pointed it out. But like Brady, Jackson plays the quarterback position.

After replacing Joe Flacco as the starter down the stretch of the 2018 regular season, Jackson led the Ravens to a 6-1 record and the AFC North division title. He became the youngest quarterback to start in the postseason, but his stint proved short after Jackson and the Ravens ran into a swarming Los Angeles Chargers defense.

During the 23-17 loss, Jackson struggled early and often, prompting many to question why the Ravens weren't playing Flacco. Jackson, however, came alive in the fourth quarter and helped the Ravens get back in the game before eventually going down in defeat.

After the matchup, Jackson admitted he didn't play his game, and numerous Ravens teammates defended the quarterback, with safety Eric Weddle declaring that Jackson will "come back 10 times better" than the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, if Jackson desires to bring multiple championships to Baltimore, he'll need to put in the hard work in the offseason to accomplish what Weddle predicts.

And it needs to start with Jackson proving he can become more than a one-dimensional threat with his legs or risk facing the blueprint of stopping him that the Chargers provided in the playoffs.