Which high seed is most vulnerable in Divisional Round? Chiefs in trouble

Colts pose a tough matchup for Andy Reid's Chiefs

Of the top seeds, I would say Kansas City is the most vulnerable. The first thing you do to beat K.C. is keep Patrick Mahomes on the bench by winning time of possession. The Colts can do that. They have a strong running game. They can block the Chiefs ' pass rush, which features Chris Jones Justin Houston and Dee Ford Andrew Luck will help that by getting rid of the ball quickly. Kansas City has a weak secondary, and T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron are major problems to cover. The Colts are very good at excecuting pick/crossing routes, which are hard to cover, and this is a subpar K.C. defense. As good is Mahomes is, Luck is just as good.Stopping the Chiefs starts with keeping Mahomes in the pocket. And if you can take away his first read, the second-year pro will hold the ball too long at times -- this can lead to sacks or fumbles if you can keep him in the pocket. You must take away the deep ball to Tyreek Hill , and I think the Colts ' zone defense should be able to do that. Plus, Indy's pass rush will give the Chiefs ' offensive line trouble. Overall, the Colts are a tough matchup for Kansas City and have a great chance to pull off the upset.