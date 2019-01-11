Which high seed is most vulnerable in Divisional Round? Chiefs in trouble

The Divisional Round welcomes four teams we have not yet seen this postseason -- the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. All with first-round byes, they have each played quite well at home this season, with the Saints having the "worst" home record at 6-2.

But winning at home won't be a walk in the park this weekend, as all four top seeds are set to host hot teams: Colts at Chiefs, Cowboys at Rams, Chargers at Patriots and Eagles at Saints.

That said, which high seed is most vulnerable in this weekend's Divisional Round?



Jim Trotter

+ Follow On Twitter Chiefs in trouble You could make a case for several teams, for decidedly different reasons, but my pick is Kansas City. For all the talk about Arrowhead Stadium being an imposing venue for opposing teams, the You could make a case for several teams, for decidedly different reasons, but my pick is Kansas City. For all the talk about Arrowhead Stadium being an imposing venue for opposing teams, the Chiefs have lost their last six postseason games at home, including each of the past two seasons under coach Andy Reid. The X-factor this year could be quarterback Patrick Mahomes , but I'm not convinced his amazing talents will be enough to slow the Colts , who I consider to be most dangerous team in the playoffs.



Daniel Jeremiah

+ Follow On Twitter Don't sleep on Dallas, Rams fans This might not be the most popular choice, but I'm going with the This might not be the most popular choice, but I'm going with the Los Angeles Rams . They struggled early in December -- and on Saturday, they'll host the Cowboys , who are playing some of the best football on offense and defense right now. And we all know Dallas fans will show up in full at the L.A. Coliseum.