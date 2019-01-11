Tyrann Mathieu on Texans: 'I really want to be here'

The Houston Texans are open to bringing back safety Tyrann Mathieu, who signed a one-year deal in March of 2018.

Mathieu becomes an unrestricted free agent when the league's new calendar year kicks off on March 13, but left little doubt where he'd like to play in 2019 and potentially beyond.

"Obviously, I'm just going to take some time, really reflect, but like I said last night, I really want to be here," Mathieu told reporters, via the Texans' official website. "I love this team, love the locker room, love the coaching staff, so hopefully the business side of it will take care of itself. But definitely want to be here."

Mathieu joined the Texans after five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was released last offseason after not taking a pay cut. Two days later, the Texans signed Mathieu to a one-year, $7 million deal.

While he battled injuries in a Cardinals' uniform, Mathieu proved he can be durable with the Texans after starting all 16 games and totaling 89 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery. The 2018 campaign marked a second consecutive year that the 26-year-old safety started all 16 games in a season.

"I was humbled when I came to this team," Mathieu told reporters. "A lot of these people here embraced me, encouraged me, and really saw the best in me. I think that really allowed me to have a clear mind, really focus on football and focus on being a good teammate, so I think this year really was a success."

Mathieu, who was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2015, became one of the early lucky winners in free agency last year, as the open signing period wasn't kind to high-profile veteran safeties well into the summer months.

And given 2018's market trend at the safety position, a return to Houston makes more sense, especially if the Texans and Mathieu can get a deal done sooner than later.