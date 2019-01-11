Roman in as new Ravens' OC, Mornhinweg departs

Greg Roman is taking the reins of the Baltimore Ravens offense going forward.

Roman, who was the team's tight ends coach and assistant head coach, will take over the offensive coordinator duties from Marty Mornhinweg, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team made the move official later on Friday afternoon.

"Increasing Greg's responsibilities will help us get where we're going on offense," Harbaugh said in a Ravens press release. "His role with our offense has already been significant and substantial. His understanding of the run game we are building -- which we saw some of in the second half of the season -- and hot it integrates with a consistent and big-play passing game is exciting."

With Roman's promotion came Mornhinweg's departure, which was by his choosing.

"We tried to keep Marty, but he has decided to move on, and I respect that," Harbaugh said. "He's a really good coach and helped us win the AFC North last season and get close to the playoffs the previous two years."

Rapoport added the move signals the franchise is "fully invested" in quarterback Lamar Jackson and that head coach John Harbaugh "isn't going anywhere for a while."

With Jackson taking over down the stretch, the Ravens' offense leaned heavily on the running game which was fostered by Roman and led by the rookie QB. With Jackson under center, the team rebounded to earn an AFC North title and a trip to the playoffs. The Ravens lost on Wild Card Weekend to the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-17.

Roman, 46, is in his second stint with Baltimore, having rejoined the franchise in 2017. Previously, he coached for the Ravens from 2006-07 and this is his third calling as offensive coordinator as he previously held the title in San Francisco (2011-2014) and Buffalo (2015-2016).

Rapoport expanded on Mornhinweg stepping to the side for Roman, stating that it would be up to Mornhinweg to work under Roman.