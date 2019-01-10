Cards interviewing McAdoo, Vance Joseph for staff

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury lacks NFL experience, but he apparently wants to surround himself with veteran professional coaches at key coordinator positions.

The Cardinals are bringing in former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to interview for either offensive coordinator or a senior position on the offensive staff, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport adds former Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is interviewing Thursday for the defensive coordinator job.

McAdoo previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Giants from 2014 to 2015 before taking over as the head coach. The Giants' offense ranked 10th in the league in 2014 and eighth in 2015 before McAdoo was elevated to head coach. The Giants fired McAdoo after a disastrous 2-10 record in 2017.

Joseph, a defensive-minded coach, served as the head coach for the Broncos from 2017 to 2018 before being fired at the end of the past regular season.

He has numerous stints on the defensive side of the football from college to the professional ranks. Joseph last served as a defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins in 2016, and his unit finished the season ranked 29th in league in total defense.