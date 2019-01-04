All-Pro Team: Donald, Mahomes among highlights

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald remains in the running for the NFL's MVP award, but he can now add another accomplishment to his decorated career.

Donald, who led the league in sacks with 20.5, was the only unanimous choice to garner first-team All-Pro honors in voting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members of The Associated Press.

"That's surreal," Donald told the AP. "It's a blessing. Wow! You see the hard work pay off. A lot of credit to my teammates and my coaches for pushing me and helping me."

Donald's selection marks his fourth consecutive All-Pro recognition, and he was joined by teammate Todd Gurley, who made his second straight All-Pro Team.

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed a heavy presence on the All-Pro Team, led by second-year sensation Patrick Mahomes, who garnered 45 votes. Mahomes, viewed as a frontrunner for the MVP award, was joined by a trio of teammates: tight end Travis Kelce, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who made the list as a flex player.

Mahomes took the league by storm in 2018, throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns against 12 interceptions while leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and the No. 1 postseason seed in the AFC.

The AP's 2018 All-Pro team also saw a pair of rookie teammates since 1965 earn the honor with Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard, who was a curious omission as a starter for the Pro Bowl. The selection of Leonard, however, effectively took care of the snub and he enjoyed a prolific rookie campaign by leading the NFL in tackles with 163. He capped off the year by adding seven sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Nelson and Leonard were among four rookies to be selected, which marked a first for the All-Pro team. The two Colts players are joined by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson.

After being overlooked during Pro Bowl voting, Leonard, Schwartz, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker were all named All-Pro.

The Chicago Bears had four All-Pro selections: outside linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and punt returner Tarik Cohen.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly were named to their fifth career All-Pro Team. Other notable players to make the selection cut with previous All-Pro honors are Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (fourth), Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (third) and Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whose 46 votes were the most for any offensive player.

New Orleans Saints third-year wide receiver Michael Thomas made his first All-Pro Team.

The All-Pro Team is rounded out with New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, New York Jets returner Andre Roberts and Chargers special teamer Adrian Phillips.

One notable absence was Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was an unanimous selection in 2017.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running Back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans; Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Cornerbacks: Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots

Safeties: Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive Back: Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

Kick Returner: Andre Roberts, New York Jets

Punt Returner: Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

Special Teamer: Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Left Tackle: Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Right Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers

DEFENSE

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

Cornerbacks: Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys; Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Safeties: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Defensive Back: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

Punter: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, New England Patriots

Punt Returner: Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teamer: Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams