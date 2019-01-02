ATN Podcast: Antonio Brown drama; Playoff mailbag

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling react to a rollicking 2018 and welcome in a new year (:40)! After, the heroes discuss Antonio Brown and the conundrum in Pittsburgh (4:15), head coach candidates turning down interviews (11:30), the Lions going a different direction at offensive coordinator (15:30), Jacksonville relieving some coaches of their positions (17:20) and Giants general manager Dave Gettleman having a no-holds barred conversation with Eli Manning about his future in New York (19:10). Then the heroes unfurl the ol' playoff mailbag and answer some listener questions (24:00) and lastly, it's time to review this season's sandwich props (33:30)!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: