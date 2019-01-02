Top 25 NFL rookies of 2018: Saquon Barkley leads final rankings

With the regular season in the books, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes to rank the top 25 rookies of 2018.

1 Saquon Barkley RB Giants

It'll be a tight race for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Barkley has already established himself as a top-three running back in the league.

2 Baker Mayfield QB Browns 3

Mayfield set the rookie record for TD passes (27) and brought life to a dormant franchise this fall.

3 Derwin James S Chargers 1

James' versatility and playmaking skills were on display throughout the entire season.

4 Darius Leonard LB Colts 1

Leonard stuffed the stat sheet (163 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two picks) the entire season, and his much-needed speed transformed the Leonard stuffed the stat sheet (163 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two picks) the entire season, and his much-needed speed transformed the Colts into a playoff defense.

5 Bradley Chubb OLB Broncos 1

Chubb came close to breaking Jevon Kearse's rookie sack record (14.5; Chubb finished with 12) and he is poised to be a perennial Pro Bowler in the near future.

6 Quenton Nelson OG Colts 3

Nelson is already the most dominant player at his position, earning a Nelson is already the most dominant player at his position, earning a Pro Bowl berth in his rookie campaign.

7 Phillip Lindsay RB Broncos 1

Lindsay's production dipped late in the season (he also missed the last game with a wrist injury), but he rightfully earned a spot in the Lindsay's production dipped late in the season (he also missed the last game with a wrist injury), but he rightfully earned a spot in the Pro Bowl for his productive fall.

8 Leighton Vander Esch LB Cowboys 2

LVE was a highlight machine for the LVE was a highlight machine for the Cowboys defense. His range and cover ability are off the charts.

9 Nick Chubb RB Browns 1

Chubb should've been given more opportunities earlier in the season based on his outstanding second half of the year.

10 Denzel Ward CB Browns 3

Ward quickly emerged as a player capable of mirroring the NFL's top wide receivers.

11 Roquan Smith LB Bears

Smith has been a perfect fit in Vic Fangio's attacking defense. He plays downhill and arrives with bad intentions.

12 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens 13

Jackson helped turn around the Jackson helped turn around the Ravens ' season with his explosive running ability and occasional big strike in the passing game.

13 Sam Darnold QB Jets NR

Darnold missed a few games due to a foot injury in the middle of the season, but he returned to finish the year by playing his best football.

14 Josh Allen QB Bills 10

Allen used his legs and big arm to keep the Allen used his legs and big arm to keep the Bills competitive despite a very suspect offensive line and nondescript weapons in the passing game.

15 Tremaine Edmunds LB Bills 4

Edmunds has rare size for his position and he was ultra-productive for the Edmunds has rare size for his position and he was ultra-productive for the Bills this fall.

16 Mike McGlinchey OT 49ers 4

McGlinchey wasn't a flashy pick, but he's provided stability at right tackle for the McGlinchey wasn't a flashy pick, but he's provided stability at right tackle for the 49ers

17 Calvin Ridley WR Falcons 4

Ridley is already one of the top No. 2 WRs in the NFL and he should produce double-digit touchdowns on a yearly basis.

18 Jaire Alexander CB Packers 4

Alexander's competitiveness was evident during his days at Louisville and it has helped him as a top-tier cornerback in his rookie season.

19 Anthony Miller WR Bears 2

Miller is an excellent route runner and he has a knack for creating separation from defenders.

20 Sony Michel RB Patriots 4

Michel has a unique combination of speed and power. He helped change the identity of this Michel has a unique combination of speed and power. He helped change the identity of this Patriots offense from finesse to physical.

21 Donte Jackson CB Panthers 3

Jackson is very explosive and his ball skills are excellent.

22 Fred Warner LB 49ers

Warner's instincts, range and reliability were impressive this fall. He helped offset the loss of Warner's instincts, range and reliability were impressive this fall. He helped offset the loss of Reuben Foster

23 B.J. Hill DE Giants NR

Hill provided the Hill provided the Giants with some interior pass rush. His combination of power and quickness jumps off the tape.

24 Michael Dickson P Seahawks NR

Dickson, a Pro Bowler as a rookie, is already the top punter in the NFL.

25 Braden Smith T Colts NR

Smith has been a little up and down this fall, but he has shown tremendous upside as both a capable pass protector and people-mover in the run game.

