2018 NFL rookie rankings: Baker Mayfield cracks the top five

With three quarters of the 2018 regular season in the books, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first 13 weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from DJ's rookie rankings at midseason.

1 Saquon Barkley RB Giants 1

Barkley has all but wrapped up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He's been a force as a runner and receiver.

2 Derwin James S Chargers 1

James has the versatility to line up all over the field and he continues to make "wow" plays on a weekly basis.

3 Darius Leonard LB Colts

Leonard has tremendous range, instincts and production. He's earned a Pro Bowl invitation with his play this fall.

4 Bradley Chubb OLB Broncos 5

Chubb has already produced double-digit sacks (10) and he's continuing to improve against the run.

5 Baker Mayfield QB Browns 6

Mayfield has brought life to the Browns' offense and organization. He has been the best of the rookie QBs by a wide margin.

6 Leighton Vander Esch LB Cowboys 15

Vander Esch has a unique blend of size, athleticism and physicality. He has been a key to the Cowboys' recent surge.

7 Denzel Ward CB Browns 3

Ward doesn't get challenged as much after starting the season with a bang. He has elite cover skills.

8 Phillip Lindsay RB Broncos 3

Lindsay is explosive. He finds a way to create space when there doesn't seem to be any available.

9 Quenton Nelson OG Colts 1

Nelson is a dominant force in the run game and he has a firm anchor in pass protection.

10 Nick Chubb RB Browns NR

The Browns were wise to trade Carlos Hyde in October and create more opportunities for Chubb. He runs extremely hard and he has some juice when he gets in the open field.

11 Roquan Smith LB Bears 8

Smith has settled in and he's playing at a very high level. He is extremely quick to diagnose plays, and he gets to the football in a hurry.

12 Mike McGlinchey OT 49ers 3

McGlinchey has started each week for the 49ers and he's been very dependable in all facets of the game.

13 Calvin Ridley WR Falcons 5

Ridley is an outstanding route runner and he's displayed the potential to emerge as a legit Option 1B opposite Julio Jones

14 Jaire Alexander CB Packers

I love Alexander's cover ability, toughness and swagger. He's already one of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL.

15 Minkah Fitzpatrick S Dolphins NR

Fitzpatrick has the size and athleticism to match up with anyone on the field. His production will eventually catch up to his talent.

16 Sony Michel RB Patriots 4

Michel has provided the Patriots with some much-needed offensive balance and physicality.

17 Anthony Miller WR Bears NR

Miller is an exquisite route runner and he's gained the trust of his head coach and quarterback.

18 Donte Jackson CB Panthers

Jackson has been a little up and down this fall, but he flashes elite athleticism and playmaking ability.

19 Tremaine Edmunds LB Bills 5

The Bills should be very happy with Edmunds' development this fall. He would be getting more buzz if not for a loaded rookie linebacker class.

20 Jessie Bates S Bengals 14

Bates relies on his outstanding instincts and range to make plays for a beleaguered Bengals' defense.

21 Justin Reid S Texans NR

Reid, a third-round pick, has been a great find for the Texans. He has outstanding ball skills.

22 Fred Warner LB 49ers 2

Warner has been a tackling machine for San Francisco. He is also more than adequate in coverage.

23 D.J. Moore WR Panthers NR

Moore has started to emerge in the second half of the season. He is a dynamic route runner and he can create after the catch.

24 Josh Allen QB Bills NR

Allen has provided a spark for the Bills' offense. He's a dangerous runner and has generated some big plays in the passing game.

25 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens NR

Jackson has been the catalyst for a much-improved Ravens rushing attack. He still has work to do as a passer, but I've seen steady improvement.

