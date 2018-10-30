Analysis  

 

 

2018 NFL rookie rankings: Derwin James tops list at midseason

  • By Daniel Jeremiah
With the 2018 regular season at the halfway point, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first eight weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from DJ's rookie rankings at the quarter mark.

1
Derwin James
S
Chargers
1

James has already established himself as a leader on the Chargers' defense and his versatility is a huge asset to coordinator Gus Bradley.

2
Saquon Barkley
RB
Giants
4

Barkley has a shot to post 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. That would put him in elite company -- Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk are the only players to go 1,000/1,000 in NFL history -- and provide a nice storyline for a terribly disappointing team.

3
Darius Leonard
LB
Colts
2

Leonard continues to rack up huge numbers (see: an NFL-best 88 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles) for a resurgent Colts defense. He flies around and makes plays on a consistent basis.

4
Denzel Ward
CB
Browns

Ward is starting to earn a reputation as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Teams aren't challenging him as much as they were earlier in the fall.

5
Phillip Lindsay
RB
Broncos
5

Lindsay has emerged as one of the top runners in the league this fall, with 531 rushing yards on just 93 carries (a robust 5.7 yards a pop). The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder is decisive and runs with more power than expected.

6
Jessie Bates
S
Bengals
NR

I loved Bates during the draft process and he hasn't disappointed. He capped off a fantastic first half of the season with a pick-six against Tampa Bay.

7
Kerryon Johnson
RB
Lions
NR

Thanks to Johnson, the Lions finally have a legit running game. He is ultra-patient and his smooth running style is a joy to watch.

8
Calvin Ridley
WR
Falcons
5

Ridley has six touchdowns on just 27 catches. A precise route runner with speed, he consistently generates separation.

9
Bradley Chubb
OLB
Broncos
5

After a slow start, Chubb has put together several strong outings in a row to get up to seven sacks on the season. He benefits from Von Miller's presence on the other side, but the No. 5 overall pick is a gifted pass rusher in his own right.

10
Quenton Nelson
OG
Colts
11

Nelson hasn't been perfect, as he continues to get acclimated to NFL speed, but he is a mauler in the run game and is improving in pass pro every week. He will be an All-Pro in the future.

11
Baker Mayfield
QB
Browns
6

Mayfield has flashed elite accuracy and anticipation. He does force things at times, but overall, I like what I've seen.

12
Sony Michel
RB
Patriots
5

When he's been in the lineup, Michel has produced for the Pats offense. He has a nice blend of speed, power and elusiveness.

13
Sam Darnold
QB
Jets
7

Darnold is doing all that he can do with a limited supporting cast. He has made the Jets competitive this fall because of his moxie and playmaking ability.

14
Jaire Alexander
CB
Packers
9

The No. 18 overall pick looks like a draft-day steal with the way he's played this season. Alexander has outstanding speed, awareness and ball skills. He more than held his own against the Rams in Week 8.

15
Mike McGlinchey
OT
49ers
1

McGlinchey has continued to improve throughout the season. He still has some issues versus power rushers, but is already an above-average starting right tackle.

16
Daron Payne
DT
Redskins
NR

The Redskins have one of the most underrated defensive lines in the NFL, and Payne has been impossible to block at times. He has a quick first step and remarkable raw power.

17
Josh Rosen
QB
Cardinals
NR

Rosen has suffered through some growing pains, but he also has made some rare throws under heavy pressure. He needs more help around him, but the future is bright for the former UCLA star.

18
Donte Jackson
CB
Panthers
10

Jackson is a special athlete and he's playing with confidence and swagger. The Panthers nailed this pick.

19
Roquan Smith
LB
Bears
4

Smith has started five games for the Bears, providing a physical presence in the middle of their defense. His combination of instincts and explosiveness is fun to watch.

20
Fred Warner
LB
49ers
8

Warner has been a tackle machine for the 49ers, as he's tied for seventh in the NFL with 66 takedowns. He's also been more physical than I expected.

21
Leighton Vander Esch
LB
Cowboys
3

Vander Esch has a unique blend of size, speed and range. He makes plays from sideline to sideline.

22
Dallas Goedert
TE
Eagles
NR

Goedert's production has been streaky, but he's made some splash plays for the Eagles' offense this fall. I'd look for him to climb up this list in the second half of the season.

23
Marcus Davenport
DE
Saints
NR

Davenport makes one or two big-time plays every week. With him, it's about the quality of plays, not the quantity.

24
Tremaine Edmunds
LB
Bills
NR

Edmunds will overrun the ball at times, but I love his play speed and agility. He'll be a mainstay on this defense for the next decade.

25
Christian Kirk
WR
Cardinals
7

Kirk reminds me so much of Golden Tate. He's an outstanding route runner, and I love the physicality and toughness he brings to the position.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

