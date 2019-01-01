USC OC Kliff Kingsbury interviewing with Cards, Jets

Less than one month after signing on to be USC's next offensive coordinator, Kliff Kinsgbury is back on the interview circuit.

The former Texas Tech head coach is interviewing with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets regarding their vacant head coach positions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Kingsbury was named the Trojans OC in early December after being let go by the Red Raiders.

Like his former Big 12 colleague Lincoln Riley, who signed a contract extension to remain Oklahoma's head coach on Tuesday, Kingsbury is a highly regarded offensive mind garnering professional attention, one who is also responsible for shaping two of the league's hottest quarterbacks. Kingsbury coached both Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while at Tech.

The Cardinals and Jets boast young, promising quarterbacks in Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold, respectively, on whom Kingsbury could presumably work his magic.

Kingsbury has history with the Jets. He attempted his only career passes in the NFL as a member of the Jets in 2005. One fell incomplete; the other was a 17-yard completion to Dante Ridgeway.

Kingsbury's coaching career began at the University of Houston in 2008. He was hired as Texas Tech head coach in 2013 and held that position for six seasons. During his time there, Tech saw two seasons above .500 and went 1-2 in bowl games.

The 39-year-old Kingsbury has never coached in any capacity at the professional level.