Marrone: Jags voided Leonard Fournette guarantees

It's clear the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't happy these days with former first-round pick Leonard Fournette, and they decided to take out their frustrations on his pocketbook.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday that the Jaguars did in fact void the remaining guarantees from the running back's rookie contract.

The news came a day after The Associated Press reported that the Jaguars notified Fournette weeks ago that his suspension last month voided the remaining guarantees on his four-year contract. Fournette was suspended one game by the NFL for his involvement in a Week 13 skirmish with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Speaking on "Good Morning Football" on Monday, Rapoport said it's not clear whether the Jaguars are even allowed to void guarantees in Fournette's contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Fournette and the NFL Players Association will file a grievance if the Jaguars void the remaining guarantees in his deal.

It's clear the honeymoon is over between Fournette and the Jaguars in the aftermath of a disappointing 5-11 campaign. Following Sunday's loss, Tom Coughlin, the Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations, called out Fournette and T.J. Yeldon for their sideline behavior. Fournette, who was inactive during the game because of foot and ankle injuries, reportedly sat by himself during the game.

"I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette," Coughlin said. "They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player."

The fourth-overall pick of the 2017 draft, Fournette hasn't quite lived up to expectations since signing a fully guaranteed contract worth $27.15 million. He has missed 11 games over the last two seasons because of injury and suspensions.

Fournette was limited to 439 yards rushing and five touchdowns in eight games this season as Jacksonville's Super Bowl aspirations entering the season quickly faded into a return to the bottom of the AFC South.