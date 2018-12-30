Patrick Mahomes tosses 50th touchdown pass of 2018

Patrick Mahomes has hit the half-century mark.

The second-year quarterback tossed his 50th touchdown pass of the regular season in the third quarter of Kansas City's Week 17 game against the Oakland Raiders. The score, an 89-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson, cemented Mahomes as just the third quarterback in NFL history to reach 50 passing touchdowns and put Kansas City ahead 28-3.

The touchdown pass tied Mahomes with Tom Brady for second most in a season at 50. Brady reached that mark in the memorable 2007 campaign that saw the Patriots go 18-0 before falling in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants. Peyton Manning holds the record with 55, set in 2013. Manning and Brady each won MVPs in those seasons.

This is Mahomes' 11th straight game with multiple touchdown passes, a feat he has accomplished in 14 of 16 games this season. In Week 13 against the Raiders, he had four TDs.

Mahomes' second season has been one for the books and the NFL Films vaults. The young passer has captivated audiences nationwide with his powerful arm, uncanny accuracy and combination of poise and athleticism that has allowed him to make throws that are sometimes difficult to comprehend. His no-look pass served as one example, as did a rocket fired in the back of the end zone early in the season to Chris Conley:

As the unreal Pat Mahomes TD pass video circulates the Twitterverse, here's the #NextGenStats visualization. It looks like a video game throw here, too. pic.twitter.com/cSPfhoGci3 â Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) September 23, 2018

With Mahomes behind center, Kansas City's offense has taken on a new life, mixing in spread concepts, a multitude of misdirection action and bootlegs that confuse defenses and take advantage of the rookie's ability to throw on the run. It has the Chiefs headed toward 12-4 with their sights set on the Super Bowl.