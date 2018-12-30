Will Eagles try to trade Nick Foles this offseason?

Nick Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, could be playing in his final game for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Foles almost certainly won't be back with Philadelphia next season, but what are the Eagles' options when it comes to their backup quarterback?

1. Philly could pick up his 2019 contact option, per Rapoport. The expectation would be that Foles would pay back $2 million to the team in order to buy his way into free agency.

2. The Eagles also could franchise tag him in an effort to trade him to another team, according to Rapoport.

"It's clear he's not going to be in Philly, but really how they send him to another team or into free agency is going to be a big story this offseason," Rapoport said on "Good Morning Football Weekend" on Sunday.

After serving as Carson Wentz's backup for the past two seasons, it appears Foles is eager to prove once again he can be an everyday starter in the NFL and cash in -- something the Eagles realize they can no longer prevent unless they overpay him.

As for Foles, there's a chance we haven't seen the last of him in an Eagles uniform. Philadelphia's path to the playoffs isn't completely in their hands, but it isn't overly complicated. A win over the injury-hampered Washington Redskins on Sunday coupled with a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Chicago Bears would stamp their wild-card ticket.

If the Eagles do make it, don't expect to see Wentz under center. Wentz will have a CT scan on his injured back following the regular season to gauge his rehab, a source told Rapoport. He's still not expected to play if the Eagles make the playoffs, but this will give him a chance to see where he's at and if he has any shot at returning.