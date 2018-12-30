Injury roundup: Conner expected to play vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is expected to play after three full practices this week, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

However, the team wants to see how he is after he warms up to be sure.

Conner has missed the last three games with an ankle injury suffered in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 12 games this season, the second-year back out of Pitt has rushed for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field, needing a win and help in order to make the playoffs.

While Conner is expected to play, it remains unclear whether Antonio Brown will be on the field. The receiver is dealing with a knee injury that has left him questionable for the game.

A source told Rapoport that Brown was still dealing with discomfort in his knee Saturday night and that he "would need to improve a lot" in order to play against the Bengals. Brown underwent tests on his knee Friday after sitting out practice all week.

Other injury news Rapoport is monitoring heading into Sunday's games:

1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and tight end Eric Ebron (concussion, knee) are optimistic that they will play against the Tennessee Titans in their crucial "Sunday Night Football" matchup.

2. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is not expected to start against the Colts as he continues to deal with a stinger injury. Blaine Gabbert is set to get the start.