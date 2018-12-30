Marcus Mariota not expected to start for Titans vs. Colts

With a huge Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night with a playoff berth on the line, the Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Blaine Gabbert with Marcus Mariota dealing with a stinger injury.

"Big game and Marcus Mariota was intent on being out there," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

First reported by ESPN, Mariota will not start a week after sustaining the stinger against the Redskins. Gabbert came on in relief and helped the Titans to a win.