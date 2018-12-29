Odell Beckham: I want Eli Manning to win 'three rings'

Odell Beckham's season is over, but the wide receiver is still weighing in on Eli Manning.

After saying in October he "didn't know" if he had an issue with Manning as his quarterback, the wide receiver painted a rosier picture of the relationship he has with the quarterback.

"I love Eli," Beckham said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "I've been with Eli, he was the first quarterback I ever had in the league. I threw with him at the Manning camp, in high school. There's a lot of things you want in life. You can't always get what you want.

It's clear things haven't gone according to plan for the Giants, who enter Sunday's season finale against the Dallas Cowboys at 5-10 and outside the postseason for the second straight year. Beckham, despite missing the last four games of the season with a quad injury, had a strong campaign, catching 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

While his 2018 numbers aren't close to the career-highs he posted during his sophomore season in 2015, Beckham was one of the few bright spots for a Giants team that lost seven of their first eight games en route to being an NFC also-ran.

Manning's inconsistent play behind a porous offensive line has been one of the culprits behind Big Blue's inability to rise out of the NFC East doldrums. While Manning has shown flashes of the skill set that helped him win two Super Bowls, the 37-year-old also has had to fend off yet another year of speculation as to whether the Giants need to bench him or simply move on from him.

In October, Beckham said he was frustrated by some of the limitations of the Manning-orchestrated passing game. On Friday, he said he wants to help Manning win another title.

"...At the end of the day, I want him to be able to go home and talk trash to his brothers," Beckham said. "I want him to go out, when it's time to go out, I want him to go out the right way, I want him to go out with a trophy, so he can go home and, not rub it in their face, but that he's got three rings and [Peyton's] got two, or whatever it is."

However, Beckham was quick to note that he has no say about Manning's future with the Giants.

"That's what I want for him, that's how I want him to finish," he said. "But it has nothing to do with me, it's not my call, I'm just a receiver. So that's above my pay grade."