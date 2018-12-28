Marcus Mariota questionable for Titans vs. Colts

Mike Vrabel isn't ready to say whether Marcus Mariota will be under center for the Tennessee Titans' all-important showdown with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Mariota is listed as questionable for the game after being limited in practice Friday because of neck and foot injuries. Vrabel said the quarterback hasn't made much day-over-day progress in his return from injury.

"About the same as it was yesterday," the Titans head coach said, per the team's official website. "(He was) limited, and we gave him some stuff to do, and he did some stuff. So we'll kind of just keep seeing where it goes, and figure out who gives us the best chance, and how he feels. We want to make sure he can go out there and do his job at a high level."

Vrabel said it's possible the Titans will make quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Austin Davis active for the game in order to ensure they have a backup on the sideline in case Mariota can't go or is limited.

Mariota missed practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday after suffering a stinger during Saturday's win over the Washington Redskins. He told reporters earlier this week he is confident he could perform well in the game even if he missed practice time.

In addition to Mariota, Brian Orakpo (elbow) was ruled out for the game. For the Colts, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and Eric Ebron (concussion/knee) are both questionable.

The Titans (9-6) can clinch an AFC playoff berth with a win over the Colts (9-6). Tennessee could clinch the AFC South division title with a win and Houston Texans' loss. They also have a slim chance of capturing the a first-round playoff bye.