Packers interview Jim Caldwell, Chuck Pagano for HC

The first head coach interview of the season is in the books.

The Green Bay Packers interviewed former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. Along with Caldwell, the team also recently interviewed Chuck Pagano, Rapoport added.

The Packers fired Mike McCarthy no more than a few hours after their Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and promoted Joe Philbin to interim head coach. The team has gone 2-1 since the change. Now the team has started the process to fill the vacant position.

Caldwell spent three years (2009-2011) with the Indianpolis Colts (26-22 record) and then four years (2014-2017) with Detroit (36-28 record).

Caldwell guided the Lions to the playoffs two of the last three years, but the team fired him after failing to make the playoffs his last season.

Pagano was a guest on the "Rapsheet and Friends" podcast and discussed his hope to return to the sidelines armed with experiences.

"Knowing what I know now, having a chance to sit back and reflect and evaluate a lot of things that we did both good and bad, now you have an opportunity to hopefully -- if you have another opportunity, whether it's a head coach, a coordinator or assistant coach, it doesn't matter," Pagano said. "I just love coaching. I love competing. I love the players. I love the coaches. I love the camaraderie, the competition, games, that's what you really miss."

In six seasons as the Colts head coach, Pagano posted a 53-43 regular-season record and was 3-3 in the postseason.