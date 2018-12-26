NFL head coach candidates: Names to know for this hiring cycle

As a number of NFL teams contemplate final decisions on potential head-coaching changes, they must ask whether they can really get an upgrade over their incumbent coach. So, keep this in mind:

Numerous NFL executives and other sources familiar with coaching searches have said in recent weeks they feel this is the thinnest pool of candidates in years, if not decades.

It's not a surprise to see the Baltimore Ravens announce they're sticking with a Super Bowl winner in John Harbaugh, and no one should be shocked to hear the Carolina Panthers are leaning against making a change as we enter the regular season's final weekend. Harbaugh would've instantly been one of the hottest candidates, as would Ron Rivera if he came available.

That doesn't mean good head coaches won't emerge from this group. There just aren't as many clear-cut, qualified choices that teams will race to hire, and decision makers might end up digging deeper to find the right person. The two teams with head-coaching vacancies already, the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers, both intend to conduct a large number of interviews -- perhaps a dozen, if not more, sources say.

Last year, 27 different coaches interviewed for seven head-coaching vacancies, according to our database. The following is a list of names most likely to come up as interview targets this time around, listed alphabetically within each category. (Note: It does not include any current head coaches who have not yet been fired.)

RECENT FIRINGS

Hue Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals special assistant to the head coach, age 53: Makes the list because he was long viewed as Marvin Lewis' successor in Cincinnati and might still be if Lewis' 16-year run ends. Owner Mike Brown favors familiarity. Career record of 11-44-1, including 3-36-1 in Cleveland.

Mike McCarthy, 55: Won a Super Bowl, 10 playoff games and 61.8 percent of his regular-season games with the Packers, who fired him Dec. 2. He shepherded Brett Favre's late-career revival and Aaron Rodgers' development. That QB background stakes him as a top candidate.

INTERIM COACHES

Joe Philbin, Green Bay Packers, 57: Longtime McCarthy OC was 24-28 with Dolphins (2012-15) and is 2-1 since the change in Green Bay. Probably a long shot, but does have a good relationship with Rodgers.

Gregg Williams, Cleveland Browns, 60: Aggressive DC faced long odds when he replaced Jackson, but if the Browns finish 6-2, who knows? Was 17-31 as Bills coach (2001-03).

FIRST-TIMERS

Keith Armstrong, Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator, 54: In his 11th season in Atlanta and 22nd as an NFL coordinator. Interviewed with Arizona after last season.

Eric Bienemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, 49: Nine-year NFL veteran and longtime RBs coach was promoted after Matt Nagy followed Doug Pederson to a head job. Next branch of the Andy Reid tree.

Dan Campbell, New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach, 42: Played 10 NFL seasons, is a leader and knows how to reach players. Was 5-7 under tough circumstances as Dolphins' interim coach in 2015. Not a play-caller and would need to hire strong coordinators. Interviewed with the Colts after last season.

Matt Eberflus, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, 48: Has built a culture in Indianapolis and gotten everyone to play hard on an overachieving defense. Wasn't on the radar entering the season, but quickly building name recognition in 10th season as NFL assistant.

George Edwards, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, 51: Biggest factor working against him is Mike Zimmer calls the defense. Plays a big role in game plan. Interviewed with the Bears a year ago and impressed.

Vic Fangio, Chicago Bears defensive coordinator, 60: Nobody has a better resume. Has been "hot" before, but hasn't blown away owners in interviews. Will someone take a shot?

Brian Flores, New England Patriots linebackers coach, 37: Respected by players and took over play-calling this year. Has scouted and coached offense and special teams, too. Interviewed with Arizona after last season.

Joe Judge, New England Patriots special teams coach, 36: Coached under Nick Saban at Alabama and now Bill Belichick, who has worked to mold him into a head coach.

Matt LaFleur, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, 39: In first season calling plays. Known for his sharp mind. Has coached under Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, whose system gives defenses headaches.

Don "Wink" Martindale, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, 55: Has the NFL's No. 1-ranked D in first season since promotion from LBs coach and players rave about him. In 14th season as an assistant.

Todd Monken, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, 52: Has emerged as an under-the-radar candidate, with Tampa offense surging since Dirk Koetter returned play-calling duties to him last month. Head-coaching experience (Southern Miss 2013-15) is a plus.

Kris Richard, Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach, 39: Longtime Seattle assistant won fans and got play-calling duties in first season in Dallas. Interviewed with Bills and Colts in the past two cycles, respectively.

Duce Staley, Philadelphia Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach, 43: Ten-year NFL veteran interviewed for two OC jobs after last season (including in Philly). That title might be his next stop, but he's on the rise.

Zac Taylor, Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach, 35: Record-breaking QB at Nebraska called plays during a stint as Dolphins interim OC in 2015. Works to put together and install the game plan with McVay, who didn't name an OC after LaFleur left.

Dave Toub, Kansas City Chiefs assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, 56: Didn't get an interview following last season after two in the post-2016 cycle. But he's still the first name other special-teams coaches bring up as a candidate.

Shane Waldron, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/tight ends coach, 39: Has leadership traits and has worked under McVay and Belichick. Closest thing the Rams have to an OC.

SECOND (OR THIRD) CHANCE

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator, 46: Washed out as a young head coach amidst a messy overhaul in Oakland (8-28 from 2012-14), but has enhanced his resume while rebuilding the Saints' D.

Gus Bradley, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, 52: Respected defensive coach has worked wonders in L.A. Might still be too soon, given record in Jacksonville during rebuild (14-48 from 2013-16).

Jim Caldwell, 63: Winning record (62-50) with Colts and Lions, who fired him last year, but no playoff wins since first season. Has been consulting for XFL. Teams are researching him.

Jack Del Rio, 55: Logged a 93-94 record and three playoff appearances with Jaguars and Raiders, who fired him last year to make room for Jon Gruden. Still getting paid big money for two more years, but wants to compete.

Leslie Frazier, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator, 59: Longtime NFL assistant was 21-32-1 with one playoff appearance in Minnesota (2010-13). Brings a calming presence. Interviewed with the Colts in February.

Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots offensive coordinator, 42: Just 32 when he took Broncos job (11-17 in 2009-10). Jilted Colts last February, but still highly regarded as a coach and open to the right opportunity.

Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach/wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator, 42: Just 32 when the Bucs promoted him to succeed Gruden (17-31 from 2009-11). Now has coached both sides of ball.

Mike Munchak, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach, 58: Has many supporters in league. Was strong candidate in Arizona last January before backing out for family reasons. Was 22-26 with Titans (2011-13).

Chuck Pagano, 58: Went to three straight playoffs before things soured with the Colts (53-43 from 2012-17). Has been working with NFL referees this year, but wants to return as head coach or DC.

FROM THE COLLEGE RANKS

Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones, 39: Could be this generation's Kirk Ferentz, a program-builder who has caught the eye of NFL teams despite not working for a traditional powerhouse. Would take an owner to think outside the box.

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern Wildcats, 44: Nine bowl games in 13 years at a school with no history of consistent success. Hired by then-A.D. Mark Murphy, who's now Packers president and CEO.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines, 55: Has won everywhere he's been, including San Francisco (44-19-1 from 2011-14). Jets' interest was real, but no signs he wants to bolt his alma mater.

Chris Petersen, Washington Huskies, 54: Former Boise State coach has been on the NFL radar before, so not crazy to think he could be again after leading Huskies to consecutive major bowl games. A program-builder.

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Sooners, 35: If he wants an NFL job, he can get one, and he'd listen if the call came. But it'd have to be the right opportunity and the right market to actually lure him.

David Shaw, Stanford Cardinal, 46: Gets calls every year, but has always turned them down and no signs that'll change now. Too good a gig at his alma mater. Shaw has the leadership traits teams covet and nine years of experience as an NFL assistant.

Follow Tom Pelissero on Twitter @TomPelissero.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.