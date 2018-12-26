Steelers' James Conner (ankle) returns to full practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are healthier in the backfield ahead of Sunday's big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Running back James Conner (ankle) put in a full practice Wednesday after missing the past three games, according to the Steelers' injury report.

Without Conner in the lineup, the Steelers (8-6-1) have lost two of the last three games and fell out of the lead in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens (9-6). In the two losses, the Steelers failed to exceed 70 yards rushing as a team.

Pittsburgh's matchup against the Bengals in the season finale represents a win-or-go-home scenario for a playoff-hopeful Steelers team, and potentially having Conner back on the field could go a long way in determining success. The next two days of practice should help put in focus whether Conner will play.

The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win, and then need the Cleveland Browns to defeat or tie the Ravens. The Steeler can also clinch the division with a tie and a Ravens' loss. To clinch the playoff berth, the Steelers need to win and hope the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans matchup ends in a tie.

On the season, Conner has rushed for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns on 201 carries, adding 467 yards receiving and a touchdown on 52 catches.