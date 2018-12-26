Eli Manning isn't looking ahead to uncertain 2019

With a Sunday matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants will finish a disappointing 2018 regular-season campaign.

And when the season is officially in the books, the Giants have plenty of decisions to make during the offseason at numerous positions on the roster, including quarterback.

Eli Manning, however, apparently isn't giving too much thought to what the future holds for him as the team's starting signal-caller.

"I'm just worrying about this game, finishing this season and going out there and playing hard," Manning told reporters Wednesday, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Manning, who is in his 15th professional season, has one more year on his contract, which pays a base salary of $11.5 million in 2019. The veteran quarterback said there have been no talks with the Giants to re-work the deal or discussions on an extension.

"We'll handle all that after the season," Manning said.

What the Giants didn't take care of in 2018 was finding more consistency and success under first-year head coach Pat Shurmur. Manning, who has been sacked a career-high 46 times in 2018, has had his share of struggles behind a shaky offensive line. With a 5-10 record entering the season finale, the Giants have secured a second consecutive losing campaign and a fifth such effort in the past six seasons.

Still, the team has young offensive talent to build around, notably rookie running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and that provides optimism for the future.

"I think when you have new players, a new team and a bunch of guys coming from one year that will hopefully be here next year, I think you are building kind of the character and a winning attitude," Manning told reporters. "So, I figure those things can carry over."

Whether Manning remains part of the Giants' future plans is the biggest question. But for now he prefers to place focus on the present, at least publicly.

"I have not gotten into that or thought much about that," Manning told reporters. "And so just worrying about doing my job and finishing this season."