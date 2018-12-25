Injuries: Todd Gurley could miss second straight game

With the postseason a certainty, there's a chance the Rams might go with the cautious approach for the second straight game as it relates to running back Todd Gurley.

Gurley, dealing with knee inflammation, sat out Week 16 against the Cardinals and might well be out against the 49ers on Sunday in the finale of the regular season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"They thought he was healthy enough to go [against the Cardinals], but they were extremely cautious," Rapoport said. "Of course, nothing is more important than the playoffs and I'm told they could take the same approach this week, so he may, in fact, sit out as well."

The Rams are currently the No. 2 seed heading into the NFC playoffs, but with a loss and a Bears win against the Vikings, Los Angeles would drop to No. 3 and be without a bye in the first week of the postseason.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Tuesday:

1. The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff aspirations rest upon a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but will they have James Conner at their disposal?

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Conner's status for the game remains undecided as the second-year running back works to come back from a nagging ankle injury that has kept him out of the last three games.

Tomlin is hopeful Conner will be back on the gridiron after he made progress on the practice field last week.

"We'll be watching him close and seeing if he's going to be a positive contributor to our efforts this week," Tomlin said during a news conference on Tuesday. "And, obviously, his practice participation and effectiveness will be a major factor in that."

While Conner's status remains in question, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the running back stands a realistic chance of playing against the Bengals.

In addition to Conner, Tomlin said safety Sean Davis (quad) and linebacker Vince Williams (toe) are dealing with injuries.

The Steelers need to beat the Bengals and hope for a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie in order to clinch the AFC North and secure a playoff spot. The Steelers also could clinch a postseason berth with a win over Cincinnati and a tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

2. Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay is dealing with a possible scaphoid fracture and ligament damage in his hand that will keep him out of the team's season finale and the Pro Bowl, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Lindsay is scheduled to undergo additional tests this week and is facing the prospect of a potential lengthy recovery period. Lindsay suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Oakland Raiders.