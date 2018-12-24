Saquon Barkley thinks Giants will figure things out

The New York Giants won't find humor in a disappointing 2018 season, which was accentuated by a 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in final minute of Sunday's game.

The Giants held a 14-0 lead before allowing the Colts to mount a comeback and the defeat only magnified the mistakes that plagued a team that entered the season with high hopes.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley, however, believes good times will eventually return to the Giants.

"Once we get this thing figured out like I believe, it will be soon," Barkley said, via NJ.com. "We'll be playing at a high level and we are going to look back and laugh on years like this."

Nobody is laughing now, of course, as the Giants enter the season finale with a 5-10 record, marking a second consecutive losing campaign and fifth in the past six seasons.

The Giants' misery in 2018 includes a five-game losing streak from Weeks 4-8, a 2-5 record at home and a 1-4 record within the NFC East.

For Barkley, experiencing 10 losses in a single season is a new feeling when considering he was part of 11 defeats over three seasons at Penn State.

"It sucks," Barkley said. "I'm not going to lie. I hate losing. It doesn't sit well in my stomach. I'm always going to hate losing. I have since I was a little kid.

"But everything happens for a reason. I'm a big believer in that. I'm a big believer in fighting through adversity. Even though it might not seem like it right now, we are going through adversity."

There is reason for hope when it comes to the Giants' future, especially on offense. Barkley has established himself as one of the league's top rookies, totaling 1,886 yards (1,198 rushing) and 14 touchdowns through 15 games. And the Giants have wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who remains one of the NFL's elite receivers.

The major question comes at the quarterback position with Eli Manning, whose best days appear behind him. Additionally, the offensive line took a step back despite the offseason acquisitions.

The Giants might very well look back and laugh at the 2018 campaign, but issues need to be addressed during the offseason to set up potential success.