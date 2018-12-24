Patriots thank QB Nick Foles after Eagles beat Texans

The New England Patriots haven't looked like their normal December selves, but they remain in position for a playoff bye thanks to some unexpected help on Sunday.

With the Philadelphia Eagles roaring back to beat the Houston Texans, the Patriots social media team went on to thank Nick Foles, who beat the Pats in the Super Bowl 10 months ago.

Houston's loss put the Pats in position to take the AFC's No. 2 seed by simply beating the 4-win New York Jets at home in Week 17.

Believe it or not, there also remains a route for the Patriots to take home the top seed. A New England win coupled with losses by the Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Raiders) and Los Angeles Chargers (at Broncos) would make the path to the Super Bowl once again go through Foxboro.

Regardless of whether the Patriots get the help needed to leap all the way into the top spot, the Eagles win puts Bill Belichick's team in position for another bye. With Tom Brady looking hobbled with a knee issue, the extra week of rest could be huge for New England.

The Pats social media team wasn't the only one in a mood to appreciate the Eagles win.

"Fly Eagles fly," receiver Julian Edelman said.