Injuries we're tracking in Sunday's Week 16 games

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford was carted off the field on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury one of the opening plays of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Crawford went down after replays showed his head made contact with the shoulder of Buccaneers center Ryan Jansen. Crawford was moving his arms and gave the crowd a thumbs up while being carted off. Players on both the Cowboys and Buccaneers knelt next to Crawford as he was being placed on the stretcher.

The Cowboys said Crawford suffered a neck strain and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Here are the injuries we're monitoring from Sunday's Week 16 games:

1. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters (quad) is questionable to return against Houston Texans.

2. New York Giants defensive end Mario Edwards (calf) will not return for the rest of the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

3. Minnesota Vikings cornerback/punt returner Marcus Sherels is questionable to return with a foot injury.

4. Houston Texans cornerback Kayvon Webster (thigh) and cornerback/safety Kareem Jackson (knee) are both questionable to return against the Eagles.

5. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is another game-time decision. Fuller, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, is rehabbing from thumb surgery he underwent last week. He took light reps in practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

6. Buffalo Bills linebacker Julian Stanford is questionable to return after sustaining an ankle injury. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie is being evaluated for a head injury.

7. Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has a groin injury and is questionable to return.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Josh Wells is being evaluated for a concussion.

9. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ziggy Hood is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

10. Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (neck) is questionable to return.

11. Carolina Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke exited the game for the locker room after suffering a left elbow injury. He later returned in the first half.