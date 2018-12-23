Todd Gurley (knee) inactive for Rams vs. Cardinals

Todd Gurley will not be on the field for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

After sitting out practice all week because of inflammation in his knee, the Rams running back was listed as inactive by the team ahead of its game against the Arizona Cardinals. Gurley suffered the injury during last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams were initially hopeful Gurley would play against the Cardinals. Coach Sean McVay, however, told reporters Friday that the team wouldn't put Gurley at risk by playing him.

In the midst of a two-game slide, the Rams' offense will have to get back on track without their top playmaker. Gurley ranks second in league rushing with 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns. In addition, he has 580 yards receiving this season.

The Rams could clinch a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Cardinals coupled with the Chicago Bears falling to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.