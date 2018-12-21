Larry Fitzgerald: I'll let you know if I decide to retire

The Arizona Cardinals play their final game at home Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Rams.

Whether the occasion marks the last stand of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's remarkable 15-year career in front of the home crowd is unclear, but the 11-time Pro Bowler isn't ready to reveal his plans.

"If I decide to retire, I'll let you guys know," Fitzgerald told reporters Thursday, via the Cardinals' official website. "Man, seriously. So, I don't understand why we keep asking these questions.

"You know me; I've been answering for the last three years. Nothing's going to change ... I'm never going to tell you, 'This is my last day. I'm excited. Honor me.' Those words would never come out of my mouth, ever."

Nevertheless, the questions surrounding Fitzgerald's future are sure to increase with two games remaining in the regular season, one that has seen a decline in the standout wide receiver's production on a team in clear transition with first-year head coach Steve Wilks. Fitzgerald's current deal with the Cardinals expires this offseason, but general manager Steve Keim said the team will give Fitzgerald time to determine his future before engaging in potential contract talks with him.

"We don't get into that with Larry at this point and time," Keim said on KMVP-FM on Friday. "It's no different than the last couple of years. We will give him that grace period to sort of reflect and see how his body feels like a lot of the vets do. Those are the conversations that will come after the season."

Arizona started the season with quarterback Sam Bradford before turning to rookie Josh Rosen, and the Cardinals are in the throes of a 3-11 campaign. With a rookie signal-caller learning the ropes, Fitzgerald's numbers have suffered after entering the 2018 season with three straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.

Through 14 games, Fitzgerald has topped 100 yards receiving just once and enters Sunday's game with 59 catches for 645 yards and five touchdowns on a career-low 92 targets.

Still, the 35-year-old Fitzgerald remained a consummate professional while the Cardinals struggled in 2018, helping his younger teammates and contributing whenever his number was called.

Perhaps the way he goes about his business contributes to his response on what the future holds for a player sure to be in the Hall of Fame one day. But for now, Fitzgerald doesn't want to view Sunday's home finale any differently than he has with any game throughout his career.

"No thoughts on it, really," he said. "It's just another game for me. If anything changes, I'll let you guys know, though."