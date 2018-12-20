Injury roundup: Panthers put LB Shaq Thompson on IR

Cam Newton isn't the only Carolina Panthers starter being shut down.

The team announced Thursday that linebacker Shaq Thompson has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The fourth-year outside linebacker has dealt with a shoulder issue throughout much of the season, but appeared in 14 games, including 11 starts.

Thompson played a big part in the Panthers defense during Thomas Davis' four-game suspension to open the season. If Davis decides to retire, Thompson will continue to play a key role in Carolina next to Luke Kuechly.

The 24-year-old Thompson ends his season compiling 79 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble. The former first-round pick will enter 2019 on the fifth year of his rookie contract. Carolina could look to extend him during the offseason.

Moving Thompson to IR creates room for the Panthers to elevate rookie quarterback Kyle Allen from the practice squad. Allen will back up Taylor Heinicke with Newton out Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Thursday:

1. Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (quad) is continuing his comeback bid after missing two straight games, but did not practice on Thursday. "He goes through the rehab each day with the attempt to get better," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday via Newsday's Tom Rock. "He told me he feels better than he did last week, so we'll see."

2. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Melvin Gordon (knee) will return for Los Angeles on Saturday against the Ravens. "Melvin's practiced all week and he's doing fine," Lynn said Thursday on Sirius XM. "I don't know that he's himself but he's going to play." Gordon has missed the previous three games with an MCL injury.

3. Falcons receiver Julio Jones (hip) will not practice Thursday, but will go through the team walkthrough.

4. Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (illness) did not practice Thursday. Safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow sprain) likewise missed practice yet again.

5. Cowboys guard Zack Martin (knee) returned to the practice field on Thursday.

6. Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (wrist) will not practice Thursday, though offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz (knee), who missed practice Wednesday, was set to return.

7. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (groin/knee) said Wednesday he intends to play Sunday against the Jets and on Thursday he was practicing. Tight end Jimmy Graham (thumb/knee), guard Lucas Patrick (illness) and punter J.K. Scott (illness) returned to practice, but receiver Randall Cobb (concussion) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow) remained out.

8. Browns safety Jabrill Peppers did not practice on Thursday due to a stiff neck, but interim coach Gregg Williams said he would be OK.

9. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was at Thursday's practice, but was just observing and not participating.