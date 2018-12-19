Raiders sign Nathan Peterman to practice squad

Nathan Peterman will get another shot in the NFL.

The ex-Bills quarterback is signing with the Oakland Raiders practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Peterman will join his former Buffalo preseason teammate AJ McCarron backing up Derek Carr.

The Bills cut Peterman more than a month ago. At the time, the signal-caller ranked dead last in QB rating (30.7) among NFL quarterbacks this season with a minimum of 50 passing attempts. In four appearances in Buffalo this season, including two starts, Peterman completed 44 of 81 passing attempts with one touchdown pass and seven interceptions. On his career, Peterman has thrown 12 interceptions on 130 pass attempts -- one INT every 10.8 throws.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, an ESPN analyst at the time, glowed about Peterman before the 2017 draft, declaring the Pitt product "the draft's most pro-ready QB" in a year that included Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky.

"Peterman is ready to walk in and be a contributor from day one," Gruden wrote at the time. "He just looks like a pro quarterback -- coming out of the huddle, running an offense with different formations, shifting, motioning, different patterns that other colleges don't run. Peterman will recognize route combinations and associate formations. Most importantly, he will be able to get in a huddle from day one and look at 10 grown men and tell them where to go and what to do and handle a versatile snap count. He has a vast amount of experience, not only in running different offenses but dealing with a lot of different teammates in the huddle."

Gruden also compared Peterman to Bengals QB Andy Dalton in the same article.

Now the Raiders coach will be able to see Peterman's makeup first-hand and attempt to coax better performances out of the turnover-prone backup.