Fitzgerald: 'No clue' if Sunday will be final home game

Last year, Larry Fitzgerald didn't want to end his career on an 8-8 team. This season's even worse.

The Cardinals future Hall of Fame receiver finishes out his 15th NFL season, with Arizona's final home game coming Sunday versus the Rams. Fitzgerald told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic that he has "no clue" whether he's planning to retire or return for another season.

Could Sunday be the final home game of his career?

"It may. It may not," he replied. "NFL careers end every Sunday. I'm just blessed to be able to play the game I love."

Fitzgerald has earned an hour-long standing ovation from the Arizona faithful for his play, leadership on and off the field, and dedication to an organization that hasn't always won. The 35-year-old recently set the record for most receptions in NFL history with a single team, despite playing with a string of less-than-stellar quarterbacks that included the likes of John Skelton, Kevin Kolb, Matt Leinart, Brian St. Pierre, Max Hall, and so on. Now, Fitzgerald is being asked to help groom rookie Josh Rosen, who has struggled mightily at times this season.

Despite deserving adoration for days, Fitzgerald says he plans to go through his normal procedure.

"No different than any other game," Fitzgerald said. "Honed in and ready to play as I have the hundreds of other times I have done it."

One thing the 11-time Pro Bowler is sure of: If he plays again in 2019, it will be in Arizona.

"I have never had any desire to play anywhere else," he said. "I started here."

Fitzgerald is a free agent after the season. He could go after a Lombardi Trophy, signing with a known contender if he decides to play another season. It doesn't sound like trophy chasing will be in Fitzy's plans, however.