Tom Brady on red-zone INT: 'It shouldn't happen'

Tom Brady doesn't make these kinds of mistakes. Tom Brady doesn't carelessly toss the chance to take a fourth-quarter lead into the hands of a defender. Other quarterbacks crumble when facing the New England Patriots. That's not Tom Brady.

But TB12 did on this Sunday.

With the Patriots trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers 14-10 midway through the fourth quarter, Brady got pressured, began to bail then heave a prayer toward the general direction of Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. The heave was intercepted by Steelers corner Joe Haden.

After the 17-10 loss, Brady said he was trying to throw the ball away.

"I was trying to throw the ball away, and I didn't," he said, via NESN. "... I was just trying to flick it out of bounds. I didn't want to take the sack. It shouldn't happen."

It's the second straight week that Brady has bumbled a red-zone situation. In the miraculous loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, the 41-year-old quarterback lost track of how many timeouts he had and took a sack late in the first half. Not throwing the ball away near the goal line cost the Patriots a crucial three points.

This week the mistake, coupled with 14 Patriots penalties, could cost New England a first-round bye.

"We just didn't get the job done," Brady said. "We have to figure out a way to do better. (We have) two important ones coming up. They won't be easy, so we have to grind out. Tough loss."

With home games against the Bills and Jets on tap, the Patriots are set up to get right the final two weeks of the season before heading into January.