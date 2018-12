Tom Brady hit yet another milestone in his storied, endless career on Sunday afternoon.

The New England Patriots quarterback passed the 70,000-passing yard mark with an eight-yard completion to Rex Burkhead in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady needed 141 passing yards in Pittsburgh to reach the milestone.

TB12 joins elite company atop Mount Quarterback in passing for over 70,000 yards: Drew Brees (73,908 passing yards), Peyton Manning (71,940), Brett Favre (71,838).