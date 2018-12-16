Eli Manning expected to remain with Giants in 2019

Eli Manning's days with the Giants might well not be done with the conclusion of the 2018 season.

As the Giants are clinging to the slimmest of playoff hopes, Manning's play has been steady down the stretch and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Sunday on Good Morning Football Weekend that the veteran slinger could be playing his way onto next season's roster.

"He is, from what I understand, playing his way onto the roster in 2019," Rapoport said. "Sources I talked to, were adamant, no decision has been made firmly. This is an offseason situation. But the way he has been playing, the way he has held up certainly opens up the possibility that he is back in 2019; something which if you talked about earlier in the season, we all would've thought you were crazy."

With Manning set to make $16.5 million next season, the right situation may be Manning sticking around for a swan song in Gotham while ushering in a new era under center for whomever the Giants decide -- or hope -- is their next franchise quarterback.

"They still do need to find a franchise quarterback. Pretty clear that at this point it doesn't seem like that franchise quarterback is on their roster," Rapoport said. "He's going to make just $16.5 million next year and certainly there are scenarios on the table right now where the Giants bring Manning back for the final year of his career and then draft his successor and then let Eli groom him. "

The Giants (5-8) are set to host the Titans (7-6) on Sunday and need plenty of hope and then some to pull off a borderline miraculous playoff berth. However, the G-Men have won two in a row and four of their previous five. In that stretch, Manning has tossed 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions.