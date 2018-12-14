Carson Wentz (back) doubtful for Eagles vs. Rams

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Friday addressed reports surrounding quarterback Carson Wentz's back fracture.

While Pederson declined to go into specifics during his somewhat curt news conference, but he confirmed the injury and emphasized a surgical procedure is not necessary.

"He has a stress injury evolved over time and requires no surgery," Pederson said. "I'm not asking or answering any more questions about it. We're playing the Rams in two days if you guys haven't figured this out."

Pederson initially said Wentz would be questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams before the team later announced he is listed as doubtful. He did not practice all week.

"If we put him out there, there has to be 100 percent that there is no risk of anything further," Pederson said.

Still, it would be a surprise if Wentz touches the field in any situation given the timetable of recovery.

Pederson told reporters that the full recovery for Wentz's back injury could take up to three months, so it makes little sense to expose him to unnecessary hits if they can be avoided by sitting the franchise quarterback.

When asked if he was concerned by Wentz's history of injuries dating back to college, Pederson said the Eagles needed to do more to protect their franchise quarterback.

"I think you guys can sit here and say it's probably a red flag," Pederson said. "A lot of injuries occur because of the nature of the sport. The violent hits of this sport; guys know exactly what they are getting into, even at a young age and I think Carson is no different.

"But moving forward we need to make sure we do a better job of protecting him, starting with the offense line, starting with the backs. He does his part getting the ball out of his hand. I do my part by maybe incorporating more screens and quick throws to help that but it's not in any way going to change the aggressiveness of my nature or his moving forward."

While the Eagles (6-7) are mathematically alive in the postseason chase, there shouldn't be a rush to get Wentz back under center when considering Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is on the roster.