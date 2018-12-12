ATN Podcast: Closer look at playoffs; PFWA's Glauber

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to the latest NFL news, including: the Vikings and OC John DeFilippo parting ways (3:50), the Raiders move on from GM Reggie McKenzie after seven seasons (9:30), will the Eagles shutdown Carson Wentz (13:45), Lamar Jackson is officially anointed as Baltimore's starter (15:40) and what's Big Ben's status (18:20)? The heroes then navigate the choppy tides of the NFL's playoff picture (23:30) -- what's going on in the AFC North (24:30), will Aaron Rodgers' splendor shine bright enough to illuminate a post season path (27:45) and can the GGG-MMEEENNNN *cough* Giants *clears throat* take control of the NFC East (33:50)? After, is Philip Rivers the MVP favorite if he and the Chargers overcome Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs on TNF (39:30)? Lastly, will the gracious President of the Pro Football Writers of America, Bob Glauber, bestow an MVP vote on the heroes (50:30)?

