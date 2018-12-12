Saints release Brandon Marshall after one month

Though we never saw him on the field in a game, Brandon Marshall was, for a few weeks, a New Orleans Saint.

The key word there is was, as Marshall was released by the Saints on Wednesday after exactly one month with the team, according to the league's transaction wire.

Marshall signed with the Saints on Nov. 12 as an immediate replacement for Dez Bryant, the celebrated mid-season signing that went up in smoke when Bryant suffered a torn Achilles during his first week of practice with the team. Marshall was hurried to the Saints after the team processed the news of Bryant's injury, but never found his footing.

First, rookie Tre'Quan Smith held off Marshall with a Week 11 offensive explosion just six days after Marshall's signing. Then, a variety of receivers contributed in small amounts, though none truly stood out. All the while, Marshall never even dressed.

Marshall began the 2018 season with the Seattle Seahawks, where he caught 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown before he was released at the end of October. It seems as though, at 34 years old, this could be the end of the line for the veteran.