Saints sign Brandon Marshall as Dez replacement

The New Orleans Saints are moving quickly to fill the spot previously held by Dez Bryant, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon on the final play of Friday's practice last week.

The Saints signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall, coach Sean Payton announced Monday.

Marshall, who previously spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, joins his seventh team on his 13-year career, a span where he totaled 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns.

In seven games (two starts) with the Seahawks this season, the 34-year-old Marshall produced 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown before his release in October.

The Saints signaled last week their desire for a veteran wide receiver opposite of Michael Thomas, who leads the team in receiving. And Marshall was among of trio of receivers, which included Bryant, brought in for a workout.

"[Marshall] moved around well," Payton said during his Monday conference call. "He's smart, he's experienced. He's someone, again, that he's been in a number of systems and overall had a good workout. He's got good length and size. He's another big target. We'll see how it goes here this week and what our plans our."

Bryant was expected to fill the void of a dependable No. 2 receiver before going down with the season-ending injury a day after signing a one-year deal.

Now, it's Marshall's turn to help out.