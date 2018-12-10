Injuries: Bills RB LeSean McCoy (hamstring) day-to-day

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy had a short day of work in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the New York Jets.

McCoy suffered a hamstring strain in the first quarter he is now considered day-to-day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. His availability will be watched closely throughout the week, Rapoport notes.

The Bills (4-9) played the rest of the game without McCoy, who totaled two carries for 1 yard on nine offensive snaps in the first period before being ruled out. He declined to talk to reporters after the game, ESPN's Mike Rodak reported.

McCoy, 30, has endured a tough season from a statistical standpoint. One season removed from a 1,000-yard rushing campaign, McCoy has 479 yards on 145 carries in 12 games this season, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt. The 10th-year pro has just one 100-yard rushing effort in 2018, which came in Week 10, and he has failed to top 30 yards rushing in a game six times this season.

The Bills have running backs Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy on the roster behind McCoy.

Placekicker Stephen Hauschka is day-to-day with a hip injury after a cheap shot from Jets defensive end Henry Anderson.

Other injuries we're monitoring on Monday:

1. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson "looks like he's OK." Jackson sat out the final two plays of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs after injuring his ankle.

Harbaugh also gave an update on the status of Joe Flacco, who's been sidelined for a month with an injured hip. "I think it stands to reason that if Joe is ready to go, he'll be part of the game plan" Sunday vs. the Bucs.

2. Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement is believed to have a suffered knee sprain and will have an MRI today to confirm, Rapoport reported. Coach Doug Pederson said Clement will have further testing done. Pederson said guard Isaac Seumalo (pec) is "day to day." The team is awaiting an MRI on defensive end Josh Sweat, who suffered an ankle injury Sunday.

3. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), who briefly exited Sunday's win against the Patriots, is sore but walking around.

4. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said wide receiver Odell Beckham, who is dealing with a bruised quad, is feeling much better Monday. "We'll see where that takes us," he said.

5. Cleveland Browns interim coach Gregg Williams said he is hopeful cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) will back available for Saturday's game against the Denver Broncos.

6. New York Jets coach Todd Bowles said running back Isaiah Crowell (foot) is "pretty sore." He had just two carries in Sunday's win against the Bills. His status could be in doubt for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans.

7. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said "there's a chance" safety Eric Berry (foot) plays Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid added they are "literally taking it day-by-day" with the veteran.

8. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed, who suffered a foot sprain in Sunday's loss, is having a precautionary MRI, Rapoport added. Coach Jay Gruden specified that Reed is dealing with a sprained big toe, and there is concern the injury could sideline him for the rest of the season.

9. Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche is going on injured reserve for a knee injury that will require surgery.

10. Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said offensive guard Zack Martin is day-to-day with a knee sprain. Garrett also said running back Ezekiel Elliott isn't suffering from any lingering effects stemming from the neck injury he suffered in the win over the Eagles.