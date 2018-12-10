Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin (hip) inactive vs. Vikings

Russell Wilson will be without one of his favorite receivers on Monday night.

Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was listed among the inactives ahead of their prime-time clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Baldwin missed multiple practices this week with a hip injury.

This is the third game the veteran wideout has missed this season. Baldwin is second on the team with 50 targets and 37 receptions and third with 388 receiving yards.

Baldwin's absence opens up more targets for Seahawks receivers Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Jaron Brown and Malik Turner.

Also inactive against Minnesota are G D.J. Fluker, C Joey Hunt, DE Branden Jackson, FB Tre Madden, CB Kalan Reed and LB K.J. Wright.

The Vikings' inactives include WR Chad Beebe, RB Mike Boone, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jalyn Holmes, TE David Morgan, QB Kyle Sloter and CB Trae Waynes.