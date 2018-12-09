Tom Brady breaks record for most career TD passes

Tom Brady is the NFL's undisputed touchdown king.

With his 2-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Brady broke a tie for the most touchdown tosses, including playoffs, in NFL history. The pass helped the Patriots jump out to a 13-7 lead.

Brady now stands at 580 career touchdown passes. He tied Peyton Manning's mark of 579 career TD passes during last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The 41-year-old signal-caller is no stranger to the NFL record book. He entered Sunday with the record for most career passing yards (79,727) and most touchdown passes to different receivers (71) among other notable marks.

The Patriots are hoping to clinch their 10th consecutive AFC East title with a win, which would break the NFL record for most consecutive playoff berths.