Joe Flacco questionable, might back up Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was a full participant in practice Friday, but it's unclear whether he'll be back on the field Sunday.

Flacco is officially questionable for this week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs as he continues to come back from a hip injury that has keep him out since the bye week. As things stand, if Flacco does suit up for the game, there's a good chance he'll do so as Lamar Jackson's backup.

Asked if there was a possibility of Flacco being the backup for Sunday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh responded,"Yeah, there's a scenario for that, sure."

Harbaugh hasn't given any real indication that Flacco is still the Ravens' starter. With the Ravens 3-0 under Jackson since Flacco's injury, Harbaugh might be just staying with the hot hand or ensuring Flacco is completely healthy before putting him back under center. Or it might be a changing of the guard in Baltimore.

Sunday's game against the Chiefs will present the Ravens with their biggest challenge since Flacco's injury. Baltimore's last three games have been against the Bengals, Raiders and Falcons -- not exactly the best the teams.

While Flacco's 4-5 record as a starter this season leaves much to be desired, he still has posted a higher completion percentage (61.1 to 60.0), more passing yards per game (273.9 to 151.0) and a better passer rating (84.2 to 67.0) than Jackson. The Ravens, however, are averaging a staggering 238.7 rushing yards per game with Jackson under center (92.6 with Flacco).

If Jackson excels Sunday it could go a long way into determining whether he'll remain the starter for the rest of the season.