Josh Gordon credits Tom Brady for career turnaround

After a tumultuous time with the Cleveland Browns, which included multiple suspensions, wide receiver Josh Gordon has allowed his talent and production on the field with the New England Patriots to do the talking for him.

What also doesn't hurt Gordon's turnaround is his relationship and connection with quarterback Tom Brady, whose locker is next to Gordon's.

"It's good to be able to be in such close proximity to learn from him," Gordon said Thursday, via Mike Reis of ESPN. "I look up to the guy. He's done everything right, so I just enjoy the time being around him."

Since joining the Patriots via trade on Sept. 17, Gordon has appeared in nine game, all starts, and has 34 catches for 605 yards and three touchdowns, including being on the receiving end of Brady's 500th career touchdown pass. His 605 receiving yards rank second on the team behind running back James White's 659 yards.

Gordon's production in New England, which includes an eye-popping average of 17.8 yards per catch, combined with the ability to stay out of the media storm has more than rewarded the Patriots' faith in him. And the fifth-round pick the Patriots shipped to Cleveland in exchange for Gordon is looking like a steal.

With Gordon in the lineup, the Patriots (9-3) are once again cruising to another AFC East division title to give Gordon an opportunity to play in the postseason.

And when it comes to how he's been able to get his career back on track, Gordon credits the leadership in the Patriots' locker room, which includes Brady, of course.

"I came in with the idea he was a hard-working guy, and he's done nothing but shown that continuously and consistently," Gordon said. "He's a family man, he loves his family, FaceTiming with his kids, which is something I can relate to with my family, my kids. He enjoys the game and everything that comes with it."