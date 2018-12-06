Injuries: Julio Jones (foot) expects to play vs. Packers

Two missed days of practice apparently won't keep Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones from playing in Week 14.

Jones, who is dealing with a foot injury, told reporters Thursday he "feels fine" and "will be ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website reported.

Atlanta's leading receiver comes off a game where he just two catches for 18 yards while playing on 41 of the team's 53 offensive snaps in a 26-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

But potentially having Jones without limitations on the field Sunday bodes well for the Falcons when considering he has totaled 20 catches for 420 yards and a touchdown in four career games against the Packers.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:

1. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (right shoulder) looks poised to make his return this Sunday night against the Rams. "He looked good. He was throwing the ball strong," coach Matt Nagy said about Trubisky's practice yesterday. The second-year QB missed the last two games for the Bears, who went 1-1 in that span under backup Chase Daniel.

2. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is dealing with an injured right shoulder, and was not seen throwing during today's open portion of practice. Though head coach Ron Rivera says Newton, who was officially limited in practice, took the reps he had planned for him for Thursday. Kicker Graham Gano (knee) showed up on the injury report and was limited at practice.

3. Bengals defensive ends Carlos Dunlap (hip) and Michael Johnson (pectoral) were upgraded to full participants in practice after being limited yesterday.

4. New York Giants safety Landon Collins (shoulder) was officially placed on injured reserve, ending his year as he enters free agency in the offseason.

5. Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith remains in the hospital battling an infection to his leg after the immediate surgery on his broken fibula in Week 13.

6. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) is set to return to the starting lineup this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Missing the last three games for the Jets, the rookie QB has practiced in full all week so far. Meanwhile, running back Isaiah Crowell (toe) did not practice.

7. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) has yet to return to practice, but on Thursday's edition of Good Morning Football, head coach Anthony Lynn wouldn't exactly rule him out to play this week vs. the Bengals, saying, "It's possible. You never know." Gordon sustained an MCL injury to his left knee during the Chargers' Week 12 win over the Cardinals.

On a positive note for the Chargers, defensive tackle Brandon Mebane practiced in full for the first time since returning to the team after dealing with a family matter.

8. After practice yesterday, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) was a full participant in practice. Tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) was limited for the second-straight day in his attempt to return to the starting lineup.

9. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (knee) and tight end Rob Gronksowski (ankle/back) practiced in full after being limited yesterday, and were taken off the injury report completely.

10. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) did not practice for the second-straight day. Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), running back Kenyan Drake (shoulder) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder) were all limited.

11. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (foot) practiced in full after being limited yesterday. Tackle Tyron Smith (neck) was also limited, while linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) did not practice.

12. Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams (shoulder) practiced in full after being limited yesterday. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) did not practice after being limited yesterday. Not practicing for the second-straight day were tackle Jordan Peters (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (foot), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf).

13. Texans guard Zach Fulton (hand) was the only player missing from Houston's practice. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) practiced in full after being limited yesterday.

14. The Indianapolis Colts have a multitude of injuries heading into their AFC South tilt against the Texans. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (shoulder), tight end Eric Ebron (back/illness), center Ryan Kelly (knee), safety Mike Mitchell (calf) and defensive lineman Margus Hunt all missed their second-straight day of practice. Cornerback Nate Hairston (ankle) also missed practice after being limited yesterday. With safety Malik Hooker (hip) and wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) also limited, the only positive for the Colts was safety Clayton Geathers (knee) practicing in full after being out yesterday.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb) and Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice for the second day in a row.